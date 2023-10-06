FAIRBURY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police announced a Fairbury police officer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a person on Thursday.

Carter Meister, 23, of Forrest, a nearby Livingston County town, has been charged in Livingston County Circuit Court with four counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges, filed Friday, allege the victim was between the ages of 13 and 17 and that he was in a supervisory role over the victim. It wasn’t immediately clear from online court records whether there was more than one victim.

A request for more information from the state police was not immediately returned.

The ISP was notified of the allegation against Meister on Oct. 2. After troopers gathered information, a warrant was issued on Oct. 5, and he was taken into custody.

Meister has been relieved of his police duties and equipment. He has been transported to the Livingston County Jail and awaits a judge to set pretrial conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.