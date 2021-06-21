Fairview business leaders give away lunch as clean up efforts continue

FAIRVIEW, Ill. (WMBD) — People in central Illinois still clearing damage three days after storms first hit the area early Saturday morning.

Branches, limbs, and debris lined the streets of Fairview on Monday.

“Everybody in the community has been helping out, trying to clean everybody up and get it back to where we want it to be,” said Clay McConkey, the vice president at Fairview State Bank.

The storm impacted nearly everyone in the village.

“Even if your house or farm didn’t have any structural damage, the power was out to everyone for quite a few hours,” said Keith Mellert from Compeer Financial.

Some damage is minor, but some could take weeks to fix.

“It’s definitely sad to see. Just because, small community and you hate to see the damage done here,” said McConkey.

Near London Mills, Drew Melvin said his family’s farm was hit too.

“We have round bales of hay in the pond and there’s trees on fences for our cattle lots,” said Melvin.

Melvin said clean up is taking away time during an already busy season.

“Just extra work when we need to be taking care of our winter feed,” said Melvin.

On Monday, Fairview business leaders hosted a free lunch to show their support for people in town. It was sponsored by Compeer Financial, Fairview State Bank, MidAmerica National bank, and Fairview Sale Barn.

“It will allow people to stop by and get a meal while they’re working to clean up debris in their fields,” said Mellert.

Many believe the community will make it through this.

“I know everyone will help everyone out, and it’ll be just fine in no time,” said Melvin.

Some people also said they’re waiting to hear from insurance about the storm damage. Then, they’ll have a better idea of the timeline for repairs.