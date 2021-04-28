Faith Baptist Christian School celebrates nationally recognized student

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Faith Baptist Christian School in Pekin celebrated students who won state and national fine-art awards Wednesday.

Superintendent of Faith Baptist Christian Schools Timothy Collard said five students won at the state level, including two state champions.

Evan Price, an 11th grader, won at the state and national level. Price won first place in sculpting at the AACS Virtual National Bible, Fine Arts, and Academic competition.

Price built a working lamp out of extra parts from a 1960 VW.

“I had a bunch of extra engine pieces and stuff, so I decided to put all of it together,” Price said.

Superintendent Collard said it has been years since the school had a national champion, and the school is celebrating.

“We are a school family here, so we rejoice when others do well, and everybody is excited,” Collard said. “It’s a great thing for our school.”

The full national AACS awards ceremony is available to watch on YouTube. More information about the school is available on its website.