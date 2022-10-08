BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Faith & Blue is being held across the nation this weekend. The event aims to unify law enforcement with their local communities.

Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington hosted Normal, Illinois State University and the Bloomington Police Departments. People were able to play basketball and corn hole with the police. Kids were able to explore and take pictures with squad cars.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said it’s an opportunity for the police, community and faith groups to engage.

“We can only be as good as our community and safety can only be as good as those willing to participate and help the police. So, we want to break down those walls. We don’t want to have any walls or stress between us,” he said.

Simington said that law enforcement is a part of the community and they welcome people to partner with them to make the neighborhoods safer.

To find out more about Faith & Blue visit www.faithandblue.org.