PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is urging local business owners to check their credit card readers after fake ones were found at a West Peoria grocery store.

According to a Facebook post, deputies went to Haddads Grocery Store where two fraudulent credit card readers were found in the checkout aisles.

“Business owners please check your credit card readers and Haddads customers please check your banking accounts,” the post said. “If you see anything suspicious, please report it to police. We are unsure if any accounts are compromised and how long the fraudulent readers were on their machines.”