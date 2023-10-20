Fall Harvest Bowls with Maple Dijon Dressing

The perfect way to bring fall flavors to your table!

Ingredients:

One 10 oz package of frozen butternut squash

One 10 oz package of frozen sweet potato

4 cups Brussels sprouts, sliced into thirds lengthwise

¾ cup thinly sliced red onion

4 smoked apple chicken sausages, chopped

1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup unsalted chopped pecans



Dressing:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Add butternut squash, sweet potato, brussels sprouts, red onion, chicken sausage, olive oil, garlic, thyme, and black pepper to a large bowl. Stir to combine then pour onto prepared

baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes. Combine ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl or mason jar by stirring or shaking. Build your bowl by topping ½ cup of rice with the vegetable and chicken sausage mixture,

pecans, and Dijon dressing.



