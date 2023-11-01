NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce held a job fair. The chamber partnered with Heartland Community College hosting the events in the Workforce Development Center.

There were 55 employers looking to fill vacancies. Employers were from a variety of industries including first responders, manufacturing and healthcare. Teens and adults participated in the job fair.

Ashley Strupek, Professional & Workforce Development Coordinator for The Chamber, said the goal is to get people to remain in the community.

“I know a lot of people love this community and want to be able to stay,” she said. “So, being able to offer that opportunity to being able to stay and then also just having that community and wanting people to come.”

The chamber hosts two job fairs each year, in the spring and the fall.