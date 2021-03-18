Fallen tree claims a Peoria family’s garage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria family’s garage is left in ruins after a tree smashed through it on Thursday, March 18.

Peoria resident John Knowles said around 10:30 a.m. he and his family heard a loud noise outside their East Forest Hill home.

After walking outdoors, they learned that the sound was a tree falling and shattering their garage.

Knowles said he and his family are thankful that their house wasn’t damaged and no one was injured.

“If it would’ve happened in the middle of the night rather than the day when we’re in the living room we would’ve been killed in our sleep,” Knowles said.

In January, a portion of the same tree fell through another home on East Forest Hill Avenue.