PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Falling in Reverse have announced their Summer 2023 “The Popular Monstour” with Ice Nine Kills and will be playing in Peoria on July 9.

According to a Civic Center press release, tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Toyota Box Office.

Falling in Reverse is a platinum-selling band formed in 2008 that has become a mainstay of the Warped Tour. Their latest single “Zombified” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart.

More events can be found on the Civic Center’s website here.