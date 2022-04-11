PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old girl is dead after an incident in rural Peru Sunday.

According to a press release from the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department, the preliminary investigation shows that the girl was playing with two others on a family farm when a tree fell on the 12-year-old.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday, and the results are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department.

