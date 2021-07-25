Families enjoy sunflower fields at Jubilee College State Park

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday morning, families came out in droves to Jubilee College State Park to enjoy the sunflower fields.

Cameras abound, people took hundreds of pictures of the flowers. Some photographers even capitalized on the natural beauty to book photoshoots.

“Fully booked up, actually,” said photographer Jessica Stewart. “So I have, straight from 2 o’clock until 6:30 of photoshoots with different clients.”

Stewart said the appeal of sunflowers could come from their rarity.

“They only last two weeks out of the year,” she said. “I think it’s the appeal of that limited time window to get your photos done that makes people want the sunflowers more than other flowers.”

Tim Groom said the sunflowers draw Central Illinoisans to Brimfield.

“It’s become kind of a local tradition to come out and get your picture taken with sunflowers,” he said.