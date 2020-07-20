Families enjoy sunflower photos at Jubilee College State Park

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Summertime at Jubilee College State Park means the sunflowers are in bloom and ready for photo-ops.

Dozens of cars lined up around the sunflower field near the park Sunday.

Families were walking through the field and snapping Kodak moments. Park officials said the sunflowers are one of their most popular attractions this time of year.

The O’Briens were among the many families who were there for the first time and said it was an event they hope to make a tradition.

“This is our first time coming so we wanted to take our son and it was beautiful and we enjoyed it,” Ashley O’Brien said. “It’s a good family fun activity.”

Park officials said the flowers are only in bloom for a couple of weeks before they start filling up with seeds.

They said they’re welcoming people to come to the field off of Thousand Dollar Road and make lifelong memories.

