EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Families had the chance to sit down and have a breakfast meal with Santa on Saturday morning.

The third annual event hosted by East Peoria St. Jude run featured a pancake breakfast, goody bags, and of course meeting Santa.

Along with the big man, the Folepi Nutcracker was in attendance to promote the Folepi Winter Wonderland.

Jackie Harrman said this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“Everyone loves to have family time, and it lets the kids spend time with the family and see their expressions. It’s all about the kids, kids for Santa or kids for St. Jude, it’s all about the kids and enjoying that part of it,” said Harrman.

All money raised goes to the St. Jude run, which will be held in July 2024.