PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Paws Giving Independence celebrated its four-legged friends that work to make a difference in people’s lives on Sunday.

The Director of Community Relations at Paws Giving Independence, Donna Kosner, and a recipient introduced two service dogs to people at the Lincoln Branch Public Library in Peoria Sunday.

People had the chance to learn about how the dogs are trained and how they’re even helping one girl walk.

Fatima is a recipient of Paws Giving Independence, and she was paired with Ginger in June of last year.

Ginger knows how to grab her cane when it falls, and she knows how to help her up from the floor. Ginger also knows how to remind Fatima to take a deep breath.

“I’ve been much more confident with walking with my prosthetic I don’t have it on at the moment, but I have been learning how to walk with just one crutch and a prosthetic I feel much safer with her in public she just makes me feel independent,” said Fatima.

Kosner said they just placed a service dog at the Peoria courthouse.