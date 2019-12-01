Families waste no time shopping for Christmas Trees after Thanksgiving

BRIMFIELD, Ill. — The Christmas tree is one of the earliest Christmas accessories people shop for.

They come in all shapes and sizes, but this year they all serve the same purpose. Cathy Stahl, co-owner of Cinnamon Tree Farm, said the purpose is to be the centerpiece and focal point of the holiday’s decorations.

Many families wasted no time coming to Cinnamon Tree Farm, Saturday, looking for their perfect tree and anxious to chop one down.

Tony Escobar came to the tree farm with his wife and kids in what’s become a tradition for them to shop for Christmas trees before December even starts.

“It’s the day after Thanksgiving now so we’re ready to get the decorations up and everything so we wanted to find a nice big full enough tree to fill the living room,” Escobar said.

However, there are so many options when it comes to buying a Christmas tree, particularly buying one in a department store versus going outside in unpredictable weather to find one.

Janie Terrell said she’s been going to tree farms, instead of department stores, to get her Christmas trees since she was a child. This is a tradition she currently does with her husband and their kids, one in high school and one in college.

She said this is a fun bonding experience for their family that wouldn’t be the same if they shopped for trees in a store.

“Just making memories,” Terrell said. “We get to spend the whole day with the family. They can’t go anywhere because they’re with us and we just get to go out a have fun.”

She also said it’s a lengthy process when trying to find the perfect tree.

“Well, it has to take at least an hour because you can’t find the perfect Christmas Tree in ten minutes,” Terrell said. “And we don’t look for the perfect tree, we look for kind of a semi ugly tree because those need love too and we go decorate it to make them pretty.”

In addition to creating family memories, owners Rod and Cathy Stahl said buying a live tree is also better for the environment.

“A fresh tree is completely recyclable. So it’s biodegradable,” Cathy Stahl said.

“And people like the fresh smell of a live Christmas Tree,” Rod Stahl said.

Cinnamon Tree Farm is located at 17223 W Brimfield-Jubilee Rd.

Owners said the tree farm is open Monday – Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and closed on Sundays.