Family and friends grieve the homicide of Dr. William Marshall

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Just after 9:30 Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to High Point Place in response to a report of a “man down.” Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, confirmed it was the body of 92-year-old William H. Marshall.

“Somebody came into the home, took a life, took a father, took a grandfather, took a husband from a family,” Harwood said. “That shouldn’t have happened.”

Harwood said the body had obvious external trauma and stab wounds on both sides of the body.

“Dr. Marshall was a highly respected general surgeon in Peoria,” Dr. William Albers, friend and colleague, said. “He was known and respected by his colleagues. He was involved heavily in the early development of the college of medicine, he was the first surgeon responsible for surgical education… He was also heavily involved in the development of pediatric surgical programs in Peoria.”

Dr. Albers said Dr. Marshall helped to create the neo-natal ICU, one of the best in the country.

Another friend and colleague, Dr. James Debord, said Marshall was disciplined, caring and intolerant of anything but excellence.

Dr. Marshall had six children, and his friends say he was a devoted family man.

His family has declined to comment at this time.