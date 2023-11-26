BRIMFIELD Ill. (WMBD) — Family and friends of Logan Dunne filled Brimfield Evangelical Church Saturday for a celebration of life.

Co-workers, friends, and family members remembered the 32-year-old as a kind soul who loved his cowboy boots.

Dunne was a diabetic and was reported missing in June after he walked out of a Peoria hospital.

His body was found five months later near Kickapoo Creek by a hunter who was tracking a deer.

Pastor Dan Blasing had known Dunne since he was in junior high and held the service.

“Logan was found, they wouldn’t go a day, a week, a month longer not knowing and worrying that they would never know where Logan was. And now they knew and, now they had the knowledge that Logan is home,” said Blasing.

Dunne’s story captured national attention, with the Facebook group “Find Logan Dunne” accumulating more than 3,000 followers.