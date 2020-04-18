Family and friends search for answers in Tyler Graf’s disappearance

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD)–The search for a missing McClean County man continued today, marking one week since he was last seen or heard from.

Tyler Graf, 31, of Downs was last seen near Kickapoo Park hiking with a friend and now a week after his disappearance, the family and village of Downs want any form of closure.

If you see Tyler Graf please call the McClean County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

On Saturday, the village of Downs and people from surrounding areas came out to search for the 31-year-old Graf.

“We still don’t know where he is and he needs to be found,” said Tyler Graf’s mother, Pat Graf.

Graf’s family says they haven’t heard from or seen Tyler in a week. His mom, Pat says her son’s disappearance is out of the ordinary.

“I talk to him at least three or four times a week; he never just took off, something happened and we need to figure out what happened,” Pat Graf said.

Hundreds of people from the area came out to search by foot, horseback or ATV’s. There were many familiar faces looking for their friend and some the family hasn’t even met.

“It shows that people do still care and they’re here to help us, people I don’t know, people who’ve never met my son. It means more than I could ever explain,” Graf said.

No matter how old Tyler is, his mom, Pat says he’ll always be her baby boy.

“It doesn’t matter how old your child is, you always want to take care of them, you always want to help them in any way. A mother’s love is there forever,” Graf said.

The family is prepared for the worst but hoping for the best in their search.

“I’m praying for a miracle.” Pat Graf on finding her son, Tyler.

The McClean County Sheriff’s Office says they currently have no leads in Tyler Graf’s disappearance and are unsure of where he could be.

If you know anything about Graf’s disappearance or see anything suspicious, you are asked to call the McClean County Sheriff’s Office at (309)-888-5030 or your local law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.