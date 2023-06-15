PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of Logan Dunne is continuing the search Thursday.

According to Eileen Ward Huber, they searched the area near Jubilee State Park and Kickapoo Edwards Road Tuesday.

Huber said finding him is critical because Dunne is a type 1 diabetic, and going this long without insulin is increasingly dangerous.

Dunne was initially reported missing in blue jeans and a blue shirt after leaving Carle Methodist Hospital in Peoria on foot.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Dunne should contact the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.