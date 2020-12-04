Family continues the search for missing Cosette Brown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s right before the holidays, and instead of putting up their Christmas tree and Christmas lights, one family says they are canvassing Peoria’s south side to find a woman who disappeared right before thanksgiving.

48-year-old Cosette Brown was last seen at the corner of Lincoln and Western on November 18. Her mother Veronica Brown is pleading with the community to help bring her daughter home.

” I got four heart beats and one of my heart beats is missing so that means I am dealing with three fourths of a heart right now and I need her back to fill that empty void.” Brown said.

Peoria Police Lieutenant John Briggs said police have not ruled out foul play.

“The biggest thing about this is everything from a life standpoint like her habits and what she does only a daily basis has ceased. And that’s why we are investigating. We can’t rule out foul play, we are investigating every angle,” Briggs said.

Brown has three children and a husband who depends on her for basic needs. Her mom says Brown never goes twenty-four hours without checking in on her family.

Anyone with information about Brown’s disappearance is urged to call the Peoria Police Department.