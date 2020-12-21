Family Core celebrates 120 years, non-profit reaches nearly 2,000 clients

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, the Peoria non-profit organization, Family Core, celebrated its 120th birthday.

The CEO, Ann Lading-Ferguson said it started with a horse and nurse serving people near the riverbank. Now, the organization is reaching 1600 clients.

The services include counseling, child welfare, singe parent programs and a food bank.

“We continue to innovate through the 120 years so we’re constantly looking at the needs of the community, looking at things that are pressing for individuals and families,” Lading-Ferguson said.

She said everyone’s mental health has been challenged this year. Staff and volunteers are adjusting to the needs of clients as they change.