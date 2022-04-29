NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Friday afternoon house fire in Normal has left a family without a home.

Fire crews in Normal were called to a house in the 400 block of Jersey Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m., where a fire broke out in the back of the home. Extensive smoke and water damage were reported.

Although the family was home at the time of the fire, they were able to escape with no injuries.

Bloomington fire crews assisted the Normal Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and as of 1:15 p.m., one lane on Jersey Avenue is closed for the next 30 minutes.