Family displaced after house fire Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A family of six safely escaped their home Monday night as heavy fire and smoke was located by Peoria firefighters.

Engine three was cleared from the scene of a vehicle fire when crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the 1200 block of N. Sheridan. A passer-by flagged the engine down and notified them of a house fire around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the crew notified dispatch for a full response for a working house fire. The crew made contact with the residents inside, and they exited the home. Heavy smoke and fire conditions were coming from the attic.

The fire was brought under control within 16 minutes. The home had suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

The American Red Cross was notified for lodging for the family of six who were displaced.

Latest Headlines