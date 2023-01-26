BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced.

The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

Multiple crews extinguished the fire in the garage, within which it was contained. Both floors of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire was extinguished within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported and no cause has been determined.

The two adults and two adult children are displaced from the home.

This fire is under investigation.