PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said crews responded to a house fire at 2823 Starr Street Saturday afternoon.

As crews arrived at the house, they located smoke on the first floor, so they turned off the electricity and contained the fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but Hascall said two adults and three children were displaced.

A fire investigator who was called to the scene determined the cause of the fire to be faulty electrical wiring. The damage to the home is estimated to be $7,000.

There were no injuries reported.