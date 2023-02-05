GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening.

According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.

Firefighters entered the structure with an attack line to extinguish the fire. The crew searched the smoke-filled home and were able to locate the family dog who was safely passed through the window.

No injuries were reported.

Preliminary damage estimates are at $30,000. Fire investigators determined the fire to be unintentional.