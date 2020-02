PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria fire crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Paris. At around 8:30 p.m., Peoria Fire Chief Tony Ardis confirmed the house was still burning.

At this time there is no word on how the fire started. Responding crews said the family did escape the house.

