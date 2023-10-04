PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A family squabble resulted in five people being arrested and taken to the Peoria County Jail after a fight broke out in a South Peoria parking lot.

Abdelwaly Asad, 29; Ahmed Kattom, 33; Anas Kattom, 29; Eid Kattom, 28; Mohamed Kattom, 28; and Rashad Kattom, 35, were all booked into the jail on charges of aggravated battery and mob action. None have appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court to be formally charged in connection with the fight which occurred shortly before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a report filed at the Peoria Police Department, family members were at Starr Liquors and Tony’s Express Chicken, both located in the 2400 block of West Starr Street. Both sides had said there had been an “issue” the day before and people were trying to “squash the beef.”

All seemed to agree that fighting broke out as the two groups were in the shared parking lot of the two businesses. One man said he was pistol-whipped. Another said he was hit in the head with a rock, the report said.

A third man said he had a pistol but when he went to “rack” the weapon, the bullet fell out of the gun. Officers did find a 9mm round in the parking lot, the report said.

This story will be updated.