Family, friends celebrate Kayla Fannon on the anniversary of her death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, is the one year anniversary of the death of one Peoria woman who tried to escape domestic violence.

The young mother, Kayla Fannon, was murdered on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Family and friends stood in the cold for over an hour peacefully protesting in front of the Peoria Police Station and remembering her life.

On Valentine’s Day last year, Fannon was shot and killed by David Jenkins, the father of her child.

Court records show Jenkins was sent to prison in 2017 for assaulting Fannon. After being released, a friend said the night before Fannon’s death she contacted the Peoria Police Department fearing for her life. They said the police let her and her children down.

For her children, the police failed her and her family if they would have came out and did their job and did what they said they were [going to do] she would still be here today and I want to get domestic violence awareness out here. Brittany Hearton, Friend of Kayla Fannon

Later Friday evening, friends and family plan to gather together again, but at Fannon’s house. They will honor her life with a candlelit vigil.

They want the community to know that she will never be forgotten.