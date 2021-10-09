Family, friends celebrate the life of Jelani Day but say the search for answers isn’t over

DANVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Family and friends remembered Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day at a celebration of life at the Danville High School Auditorium on Saturday.

“My son fought until the end,” said Day’s mother Carmen Bolden-Day during a speech at the service.

His mother Carmen Bolden-Day said she’s not giving up.

“I’m only getting ready to lay Jelani to rest. But I’m not going to rest because I can’t rest because I don’t know what happened to Jelani,” said Bolden-Day.

The case is still under investigation. The service gave many the chance to remember the 25-year-old.

“Jelani was a beacon of light to everyone,” said Omauri Whitlow who knew Day from Alabama A&M University.

Several people spoke, shared poems, memories, and sang songs during the celebration. While the service is over, some said his memory and the search for what happened to Jelani is not.

‘I’m going to always remember his legacy, his parents are going to remember his legacy. We’re going to keep fighting until we get the answers we need so we can find out what happened to our brother and finally be at peace,” said Whitlow.