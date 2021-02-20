Family, friends gather for vigil in honor of a Peoria woman who vanished days before Thanksgiving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, family and friends gathered and released balloons in honor of 48-year-old Cosette Brown.

Brown is a wife and mother, who was last seen on November 18, 2020, near Western and Lincoln in Peoria.

Brown’s mother Veronica Brown says she knows the answers are out there.

“Speak out, somebody knows something. You know, that’s what we’re praying for,” said Veronica Brown.

Chavonta Brown, Cosette’s cousin, helped organized the event and balloon release. She says she wants Cosette and the community to know they aren’t giving up on finding Brown.

“We haven’t forgotten about her, and that we’re still looking for her, and we love her,” said Chavonta Brown.

Cosette’s mother says she prays anyone involved in her daughter’s missing persons case has a change of heart and brings her back.

“All we can do is pray for the person that got her away from us. You know, we’ll pray for them,” said Brown.

She says Peoria Police are still searching for leads.

“They talked to people, different people that they got names of, and we still wind up against a brick wall,” said Brown.

Brown says, in the meantime, they won’t stop looking for answers.

“We still, we got our hopes up that she’s still alive, we won’t ever let that go,” said Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria Police Detectives at 309-494-8388 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.