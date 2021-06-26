Family, friends remember fallen Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum two years later

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People in Canton remembering a fallen officer on Friday. It’s now two years since Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

On Friday night, white lanterns lit up the sky, glowing in honor of Chisum.

“This is the day I dread to be honest,” said Troy’s sister, Krysta Chisum. “I can’t believe it’s been two years without him.”

Krysta said the pain of losing her brother is still fresh, even triggering a form of survivor’s guilt.

“Just knowing that he didn’t make his 40th birthday and mine coming up, it just kind of makes me feel guilty,” said Chisum.

Chisum said the love from the community, their stories, and letters from Troy’s former colleagues help soften the blow.

“I don’t think we could get through it without all the support,” said Chisum.

Chisum’s family and friends came together in his memory Friday night. A group lit candles and lanterns, and read letters. His mother said it’s a touching tribute.

“A lot of the guys would make comments about how they admired him and his kids, you know, and how he was such a good dad,” said Debbie Wheeler.

Wheeler said she has a message of her own she’d like to leave her son.

“That we’re doing okay, and we’re surviving, which I’m sure he would want,” said Wheeler.

Krysta said she’s glad her brother is being remembered for the person she always knew he was.

“He’s definitely being remembered as a hero, a true hero. He’s done good, he’s always been the good guy,” said Chisum.