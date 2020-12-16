Family holds ‘Come home prayer vigil’ for missing Peoria woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of a Peoria wife and mother is still clinging on to hope nearly a month after she disappeared.

Loved ones of Cosette Brown, 48, held a prayer and candle-lighting ceremony in her honor Tuesday night while pleading for answers and for her return.

“Come home,” Shenita Brown, Cosette’s sister said. “We miss you. You are loved, we need you to complete our family, please come home.”

Family and friends of Brown gathered together on Marquette Street lighting candles, releasing balloons, and praying in unison — calling on God to lead Cosette home.

Family members said they’re hoping to gather more prayer warriors to join them in helping to find Cosette.

“When you got faith and you believe in a higher power which I choose to call ‘God’,” Veronica Brown, Cosette’s mother said. “God answers all prayers, he makes no mistakes.”

Peoria Police said Cosette vanished Nov. 18 and was last seen in the area of Lincoln and Western.

Family members said with no leads and few options, they’re begging the community to help in any way possible. Cosette’s sisters said although they haven’t heard any new information surrounding her disappearance, they believe she’s still alive.

“No one’s going to tell me differently until you bring me a body,” Shenita Brown said. “She’s still out here and she’s still alive.”

Cosette’s sister, Beverly, called out to her sister to reach out for help.

“If somebody got you, sneak away,” Beverly said. “Just call my phone. You don’t have to say nothing, just scream out loud, like anything, any sign. I’m gonna come and look for you and get you by any means necessary.”

The family is asking anyone with information to call the police. Police said they’re still investigating.