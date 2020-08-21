Family in distress, 5-month old battling terminal illness

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Angela Konczak, the mother of Brooklin Konczak is fighting for time. Brooklin is battling an illness, but the family said they just learned about her true condition.

Angela said doctors with O-S-F Children’s hospital told her Brooklin had a condition called Laryngomalacia. It affects the vocal box and breathing. She said doctors assured her that her child would grow out of it and that it would just take time. Time went on and Brooklin was not getting any better, even after having surgery.

Angela then had a feeling the doctors were wrong about Angela’s condition.

“I know that my daughter kept telling me, mom I feel like they’re missing something as a mother I know something else is wrong with her,” Carrie Strickland, Brooklin’s grandmother said.

Angela wanted a second opinion, so she took Brooklin to a hospital in Chicago. That’s when she found out Brooklin does not have Laryngomalacia, but another illness called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). That disease impacts one’s ability to walk, eat, and breathe. Learning this news devastated the family.

“We don’t really know what the outcome is going to be for her I mean we’ve been told a few different things most kids diagnoses with SMA typically don’t live six months after two years,” Angela said.

Friday, Brooklin had gene replacement therapy. This is a method used to preserve her health. Angela said her family is most concerned about nursing her child back to health. However, they will consider taking action against OSF Children’s Hospital.

We reached out to an OSF representative regarding the family’s allegation, they declined to comment.

Angela said she does not want what’s happening to her daughter to happen to anyone else. She is encouraging people to get a second opinion if they are feeling uncertain.