PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria shooting left 15-year-old Emarion Carpenter dead Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, his family was begging for the gun violence on the city’s South Side to come to an end.

“I want the violence to stop,” said Emarion Carpenter’s aunt Sparkle Norman. “Our kids can’t go to the park they have to play in the yard. They have to stand and just look at a park they can’t go to cause it’s not safe. These are our babies leaving us, we need help, someone needs to help. 61605 we need help down here.”

Norman said it’s an ongoing battle on the south side and mentioned they hear gunshots almost every night.

“If we go a night without hearing it’s a good night for us cause usually it’s every night. If we go one night without it, that was just a good night, but we’re just hoping and praying the next night is the same cause it’s almost every night. It’s like a war zone out here” she said.

The Peoria County Coroner said the boy died immediately after getting shot in the chest. His death was Peoria’s ninth homicide of 2023.

Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the intersection of McBean and Merriman streets. They found Carpenter a short distance away with gunshot wounds.

Norman said her nephew was a homebody and mama’s boy at heart who loved his family. She said she doesn’t want to see any more kids lose their life to gun violence.

“We’re human too, we love our babies too, we want our babies when we wake up we want our babies when we tell them goodnight. Someone, please help us,” pleaded Norman.

A few blocks away from where the shooting occurred, Peoria police also found a boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. He is expected to recover.

The shootings remain under investigation.