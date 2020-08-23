Family of four displaced from home after house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics responded to a report of a structure fire at the 700 block of E Corrington Avenue.

When first responders arrived they saw smoke coming from the second-story windows.

The first engine reported heavy smoke on the second flood and found a fire located in a closet.

A fire investigator responded to the scene and said the cause is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries to firefighters or people inside the home.

The family of four received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire happened right before 5:00 p.m. The fire was under control in 18 minutes.