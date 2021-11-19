Family of Jelani Day, Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition host virtual town hall regarding updates to Jelani’s case

(WMBD/WYZZ) — The family of Jelani Day, and Reverend Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition nonprofit have declared Nov. 19, 2021, Jelani Day Day.

Friday night, the coalition hosted a virtual town hall, speaking on Jelani’s case, and how supporters can help fight for justice for Jelani.

Jelani’s Mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said she is frustrated that her son’s case isn’t being taken over by the FBI, and that the multiple agencies involved with the case have been presenting her different information.

“I have been given so much misinformation, I have been given the wrong information, I have been given the runaround. Everything sounds like a cover-up. And I need answers,” said Bolden Day.

She said at this time, she still has questions that haven’t been answered, about the two women who found articles of Jelani’s clothing, and those who found Jelani’s cell phone.

“I need to know things, like why the two girls who found the clothing have lawyered up, I need to know about the people that found the phone, I need to know, were they questioned, and what has happened,” said Bolden Day.

Guest speaker, Reverend Dr. Janette Wilson, said change needs to come regarding how missing persons cases are handled.

“There should be one centralized authority for investigating the case, and where all the information is deposited, and a process for communicating with the family members or loved ones who are looking for the loved one,” said Dr. Wilson.

The Day family is asking supporters to keep demanding answers on what happened to Jelani.