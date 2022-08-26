NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — One year later, the family of Jelani Day will celebrate the memory of his life with a foundation launching in his name. The all-white gala will take place on Aug. 27 on the campus of Illinois State University.

Day was an ISU graduate student studying to become a doctor. He went missing last August, and his body was ultimately found in the Illinois River.

His family and friends are still searching for answers about his death.

Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Fay feels let down by investigators.

“They volunteer to do this work: to protect and serve. They did me a disservice. They didn’t serve me. They didn’t serve my family. And now all you want to do is tell me that you made a mistake?,” said Bolden Day

Ticket sales have ended for the event. More information about the Jelani Day Foundation–which is raising money for families of missing children–and how to donate is available at: www.thejelanidayfoundation.org.