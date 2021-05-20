Family of Jordin Wilson hold memorial on one-year anniversary of his accidental shooting death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Silver balloons fill the sky in Peoria Thursday afternoon, above the Dream Center just 2 miles away from where 8-year-old Jordin Wilson tragically died one year ago.

“It’s been 365 days, I’ve felt every emotion possible since then, that you can feel regarding the death of a child,” said Jordin’s Aunt Phyllis Wilson.

An accidental death, a young victim. Peoria police say Wilson and a group of kids were playing with a gun in the East Bluff when someone pulled the trigger.

A mistake that proved deadly. His mother, Michelle Wilson, wanting her son to be remembered not for his last day, but the 8 years that came before it.

“He was always a busy child, he wasn’t a problem child at all, he was really loving, and he loved to help around the house, help cook and clean, he was a really loving helping child,” said Michelle Wilson.

Wednesday, the owner of the gun, sentenced for unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing justice.

35-year-old Robert L. Harris now facing prison time, how exactly he’s tied to the crime, investigators have not said.

Family members, however, say they’ve gotten justice for Jordin.

“As far as the legal system is concerned, that was the best news since his passing, to find out that the person responsible will do time in prison,” said Phyllis Wilson.

But they also say there’s a larger lesson in their loss.

“Most importantly is keeping the guns put up, making sure your children are safe at all times, even if you think you can trust a babysitter or whoever it is, make sure people keep the guns put up, away from these babies,” said Michelle Wilson.

Yesterday a Peoria County judge sentenced Harris to ten years in prison.