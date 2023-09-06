PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 86-year-old Pekin furniture and mattress store is expanding into Peoria with its second location.

Steger’s Furniture and Mattress hosted a ribbon cutting outside the new store Wednesday afternoon.

The family-owned business bought the storefront, located in the North Point Shopping Center, in January.

Vice President of Operations Bryan Steger said the family is happy to expand the business.

“Business has been very good in Pekin and the Pekin store is doing very well and isn’t going anywhere but we feel like we can reach a new customer here on the north side of Peoria, so we’re excited to bring the same service, and products that we have in Pekin here to Peoria,” he said.

Steger also said they have been looking into getting a second location for the past 2 to 3 years. The business has spanned 4 generations and they have furniture from manufacturers such as Flexsteel, Tempur-Pedic, and Canadel.