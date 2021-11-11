Family prepares to say goodbye to 10-year-old victim of hit-and-run crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria boy who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night is in critical condition.

Loved ones of 10-year-old Troy Erving gathered outside of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Thursday afternoon to give an update on his condition.

After preliminary testing, the family said Troy is brain dead. However, further testing is needed before anyone can know the true extent of his condition.

Ariel Ivory, Troy’s mother, said her son was on his way home from a friend’s house when a vehicle struck him and left him on NE Glen Oak Avenue.

Police said 43-year-old Karrie Brunswig was the driver that hit troy, and records show she has a laundry list of traffic violations. She’s currently still sitting in the Peoria County Jail.

Ivory said her son put up a fight in the hospital for two days. Now, she wants justice for him.

“I need real justice because this is not fair,” Ivory said. “You’re on the verge of taking my son away from me, and you have no remorse, no feelings or anything.”

A vigil is planned for next Tuesday at the site of the crash. A GoFundMe will be set up to help the family offset costs.