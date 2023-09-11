URBANA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people have pleaded guilty in Urbana’s federal court to charges related to human trafficking.

On Friday, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda, 34, a Guatemalan national, pleaded guilty to three counts of forced labor and two counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Last month, Catarina Domingo-Juan, 37, entered a guilty plea on Aug. 18 to the same allegations. A third person, Domingo Francisco-Juan, 43, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30 to forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

According to court records, the trio, who are siblings, conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes between December 2015 and March 2021.

They forced the victims to provide domestic services within the homes and to work outside the homes at local hotels and factories. They used false promises of a better life and an education to gain the permission of the victims’ mothers for the two girls to travel here to live with the defendants, according to court records.

Domingo-Castaneda and Domingo-Juan also compelled a third person to work in their homes and outside their homes at local businesses. They isolated the victims in their homes, restricted their communications with their family in Guatemala and subjected them to physical, verbal and psychological abuse, among other coercive means, according to court records.

“Human trafficking is a scourge that affects not only far-flung locales but our local communities as well,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris for the Central District of Illinois. “Traffickers prey on vulnerable victims – including children – bringing them to the United States and entangling them in forced labor schemes. The Central District of Illinois is committed to prosecuting these crimes and further asks community members who are aware of any signs of such exploitation to pass that information on to law enforcement.”

In accordance with the plea agreements, the defendants face penalties of 20 years up to life in prison as well as mandatory restitution when sentenced later this year. A judge will determine any penalty after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.