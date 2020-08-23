Family with ties to Central Illinois receives support from community after Derecho damages Iowa home

MT. VERNON, Iowa (WMBD) — A family with ties to Monmouth College suffered damage to their home in Iowa after a Derecho ravaged the area.

Jason Robinson a Monmouth alumni said 15 trees were downed on his property including one that landed on his home and opening up a hole in his roof.

Robinson said after the storm, it was getting ready to rain in his area and that rain would have caused further damage to his home.

Robinson’s wife shared a post on Facebook reaching out to anyone that could help and several members of the community stepped up and were able to assist in patching the holes up.

But the help didn’t stop there, their pastor from Maple City Baptist Church in Monmouth reached out to the Robinsons Robinson said within 48 hours, a group of around 15 people were on hand with equipment helping the Robinsons and other families affected in the area. Robinson said he and his family are grateful for the support.

“All the credit goes to what they poured into me when i was at Monmouth College,” Robinson said. “If my defensive coordinator Chad Braun hadn’t invited me to church and I hadn’t received Christ I would have never met Mike Blake, and would have never met Maple City Baptist Church.”

Robinson also said that while the help he received was overwhelming, other homes were nearly completely destroyed and people are still in need of resources.