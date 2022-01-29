FamilyCore host 23rd annual Frosty 5k at the Peoria Riverfront

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — FamilyCore in Peoria, hosting their 23rd annual Frosty 5k and 1-mile dog walk.

FamilyCore serves members of Peoria, Woodford, and Tazewell Counties in adoption, child welfare, counseling, single parent support, and youth outreach.

CEO Ann Lading-Ferguson said about 175 runners and walkers braved the cold to participate for a good cause.

She added that proceeds from the event help FamilyCore serve 13,500 people, children and families, with basic supplies like food, clothing, coats, and hats, and said everyone who they help is always appreciative.

“Whether they’re getting food or clothing, or whether they’re getting gloves and coats this time of year, they’re just so grateful, it’s things that you and I take for granted, and so it’s important that we’re here, to provide whatever it is that they need so that they can live their lives and be healthy and productive citizens,” said Lading-Ferguson.

She said they had a mixture of new and familiar participants, and added, no matter what, they’re grateful to have the support from the community.