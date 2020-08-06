Famous burger joint Wahlburgers opening up in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While some restaurants have been closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one will soon call Peoria its home.

Wahlburgers is opening up at the Peoria’s Hy-Vee location at Grand Prairie Thursday.

The popular burger chain restaurant, named after the famous Wahlberg brothers, is replacing the former Market Grille.

Staff members held a sneak preview of the restaurant Wednesday, inviting friends and family to try out the food while providing the staff with a chance to have a live trial day before the grand opening.

Eric Gharst, store director, said with the current partnership, there are plans to open at least 20 more Wahlburgers this summer inside Hy-Vee stores throughout the Midwest region.

Gharst said he believes the Wahlburgers experience is something the community is going to enjoy.

“They can expect friends, family fun,” Gharst said. “It’s going to be a great time we’ve got awesome signature burgers. We’ve got cupcake shakes that are to die for. You can’t leave here without trying one of those, and hopefully, you might even get a Wahlberg appearance here and there.”

He said although they’re not serving inside at full capacity, he’s not too concerned about opening up during the pandemic because he said he’s seen a high demand for the restaurant.

“I think the public here in Peoria wants this,” Gharst said. “The feedback we’ve gotten has been just overwhelming. So I think we’re going to do okay. It is a little concerning opening up at less than full capacity but you know it’s only going to get better from here as we open up further.”

Gharst said they’re offering curbside pickup and taking online orders. He said the entire staff has been working hard over the past few weeks to make sure the community is in for a treat when they come.

