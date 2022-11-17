PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good.

Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year.

The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing carryout orders Wednesday through Sunday, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Helms is the President of Mercedes Restaurants which owns the Peoria location of Famous Dave’s. He said this decision is due to food costs and payroll, and that the restaurant can’t continue at a loss. Helms said the reason the restaurant is staying open through November is because of some major catering events this month.

Right now, the barbecue restaurant is operating with a “bare bones crew,” and managers are working very hands-on according to Helms.

The Famous Dave’s in Bloomington and Alexander’s Steakhouse in Champaign, also owned by Mercedes Restaurants, closed down earlier this year.

The official last day of the Peoria restaurant has not been decided yet. Management is looking at the end of the year, but may move the closure to early December.