Famous Peoria steakhouse closing after 49 years in business

PEORIA,Ill. (WMBD) — A well-known steakhouse in Peoria has closed its doors for good under its current ownership.

The Sky Harbor Steak House at 1321 North Park Road across from Bradley Park has been listed for sale. According to the real estate listing, long-time owner Daryl Klusendorf has decided not to re-open the restaurant and is looking for someone else to take over the facility. He tells WMBD the decision to close after 49 years has to do with several things including his health.

The steakhouse got its name due to its original proximity to the Greater Peoria Regional Airport. The restaurant moved to its current location off Farmington Road in 1996. It has long been known for its nightclub and 1960’s type atmosphere.

Daryl’s parents Bill and Ellen Klusendorf originally opened the Sky Harbor in 1971. He took it over in 1991. It has been shut down since the beginning of the Stay at Home order in Illinois in late March.