MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Bloomington, the Salvation Army is giving residents a tool to cool down during the dog days of summer.

Tuesday morning was the first of four opportunities for free fan giveaways at its Bloomington location off of Washington Street.

At first, the organization is hoping to equip the area’s most vulnerable with a fan first, those being the elderly. Joanna Callahan said they target anyone in the 55 or older age range first, as they’re more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Callahan said at Tuesday’s event, 51 fans were given away from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, June 16th, the giveaway will resume for the 55-plus population from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Next week on June 21 and June 23 it will be an open giveaway meaning anyone regardless of age can come to receive a free fan for their household.

“We do ask that people only visit us every other year as fans last more than one season so as long as somebody visits us with their ID and a piece of mail showing that they live in McLean County, we can get that to them,” Callahan said.

These distributions take place between the Family Services Building on Washington Street and the Safe Harbor shelter on Oak Street.

The Tuesday, June 21 giveaway is from 9 a.m. to noon and the Thursday, June 23 giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.