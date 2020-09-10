FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook opens for in-person sports betting ahead of NFL kickoff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gamblers can now bet on sports in person in Central Illinois for the first time.

The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook opened Thursday, just in time for the start of the NFL season.

“I think it just enhances the experience you’ll have here at the Par-A-Dice,” said East Peoria Mayor John Kahl.

Employees with FanDuel and the casino said the launch came together with a short turnaround to debut ahead of the football season.

“We turned this around in about six weeks,” said Jeff Lowich, Vice President of Operations for FanDuel.

Starting Thursday, gamblers 21 and older who are not a self-evicted customer can play the spread in person.

“We have loads of markets available to bet on. We’ve got baseball, basketball, hockey, football, golf, MMA, boxing, the list goes on and on,” said Lowich.

Vice President and General Manager of Par-A-Dice Cori Rutherford said it’s about convenience.

“This is an awesome attraction for us to add. It gives another reason for people to come to Par-A-Dice and to East Peoria,” said Rutherford.

Gamblers can place bets at self-serve kiosks or go to the counter where staff can help people through the process. Gamblers compete for cash, and as a result, they help keep the area competitive too.

“It’s more taxable revenue for the state of Illinois which is one of the great things about legalizing and regulating sports betting,” said Lowich.

The FanDuel Par-A-Dice sportsbook is one of just 12 sportsbooks across nine states.

“It’s going to be a big boom for the economy here locally, so good for the whole Peoria region,” said Kahl.

The sportsbook is open to people 21 and older and are not a self evicted customer. FanDuel also has a mobile app people can use.

