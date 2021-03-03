FanDuel transfers license from Par-A-Dice casino, no changes expected at in-person sportsbook

EAST PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A sports betting mobile app is no longer licensed out of the Par-A-Dice Casino in East Peoria.

A FanDuel spokesperson said the sports betting license is now transferred to Fairmount Park Racetrack in Collinsville. In November, leaders announced a multi-million dollar investment in the racetrack that is being re-branded as FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing.

The in-person sportsbook at the Par-A-Dice is not changing and will remain open.

People who use the app will have to accept new terms and conditions.

